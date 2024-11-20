Tributes flow following passing of veteran journalist Ken Reid

Ken Reid, the self confessed politics junkie, was still tuned into the news even in his last days before passing on Tuesday, friends said on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old father-of-three, a fixture on the screen for close to three decades, died following a years-long battle against an incurable form of blood cancer.

A long-time UTV political editor, Mr Reid was described as a “towering figure” in broadcasting and a “colossus in his field” as the announcement of his death prompted a flow of tributes.

UTV broadcasters, Frank Mitchell and Ken Reid, on their last day of work of work in 2021, with Tracey Magee, the broadcaster's political editor and Chris Hagan, news editor

His passing comes seven years after being diagnosed as suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL). He has also spoken openly about his type 2 diabetes. In his later years Mr Reid was a patron of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.

Mr Reid reported on every major political story in the north over nearly 30 years after joining UTV in 1994. He also interviewed seven prime ministers as well as US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. He retired as political correspondent in 2021.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill led the tributes, describing Mr Reid as “a true giant in local journalism, and an all-round gentleman”.

Ms O’Neill added: “Ken was an award-winning journalist who was incredibly dedicated to his work, having covered some of the most historic moments in our politics.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)

“His strength and courage in the face of illness served as an inspiration to many, as he became a powerful advocate for raising awareness of cancer.”

ITV director of news Michael Jermey described the journalist as a “towering figure in broadcasting in Northern Ireland”.

“He had a ringside seat at some of the most significant moments of modern history - perhaps most notably the signing of the Good Friday Agreement,” Mr Jermey said.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt added: “I will remember him not just as a friend and a long-standing colleague, but as one of best journalists Northern Ireland has produced.

“Most importantly, he was a good and kind man, always supportive to fellow journalists regardless of who they worked for.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he was “deeply saddened to learn of Ken’s passing” and described his as a “colossus is his field”.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said Ken Reid was a ‘colossus in his field’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “He had a front row seat for all the main events and shared his insight with great clarity and expertise to a generation of viewers across Northern Ireland, Ireland and Britain.

“Off air he was an interesting and well informed gentleman who didn’t need to dominate the limelight.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin added he was a “warm, kind, courteous man who always time for other people”.

Lagan Valley Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood said her respect for the man became “more profound when he was in the same ward as my husband and I got to see just how much of a caring, selfless person he was”.

SDLP leader and South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said Mr Reid was a “reassuring figure” from the “darkest days of the Troubles to the Good Friday Agreement and the early years of the peace settlement”.

He “offered keen analysis with a comforting whit and easy charm, though he suffered no fools”.

Born in north Belfast in 1955, Mr Reid went to Methodist College before studying at the University of Hull.

The journalist began his career in 1977 at the Newsletter, where he remained for seven years before becoming sports editor and then editor of the Sunday News.

After some years in the late 1980s and early 90s working down south with the then Cork Examiner he returned to north to join UTV.

Earlier this year, Mr Reid was presented with a Queen’s University Chancellor’s Medal for his services to journalism.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Simon Harris both paid tribute to Ken Reid following his death (Niall Carson/Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Mr Reid, who had lived for many years outside Ballymena with his wife of more than 40 years, Liz, was a lover of music, particularly Van Morrison, and sports. He was a passionate follower of Cliftonville and Everton along with Ballymena RFC and Ulster Rugby.

Cliftonville said members were “deeply saddened by the loss of respected broadcaster and lifelong Reds fan”.

Mr Reid is survived by his wife, Liz, children, Gareth, Sarah and Sophie, and grandchildren.

.