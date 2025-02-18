Trial of priest on historic sex charges adjourned and jury discharged

The jury has been discharged in the case of a priest who was to stand trial for historic sexual abuse charges against a number of boys in the Co Fermanagh school where he taught.

Canon Patrick McEntee (70) from Esker Road, Dromore, Co Tyrone requested a leave of absence in 2022 while a serious safeguarding investigation was carried out.

He is charged with sexual offences against five males who attended St Michael’s College, Enniskillen.

There are four counts of indecently assaulting one complainant on dates between 1988 and 1989 and a single count of indecently assaulting another complainant between 1980 and 1981.

In addition there are a further four counts of indecent assault against three males- two counts against one and single counts against the other two.

These matters allegedly occurred on various dates between 1978 and 1987

Canon McEntee denied all charges against him.

To date, no details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending have been disclosed.

The jury was sworn in on Monday at Dungannon Crown Court then sent home for the day, with the trial due to commenceon Tuesday and expected to last around two weeks.

However before matter could get underway Judge Richard Greene advised an issue had arisen and it was therefore necessary to discharge the jury and adjourn the trial.

He remanded Canon McEntee on continuing bail of £500 and banned all contact with the complainants and any person aged under 16.

The case will be mentioned again next week.

Originally from Co Monaghan, Canon McEntee joined the staff of St Michael’s College, Enniskillen in 1997 teaching religious studies and sitting on the Board of Governors.

He was also college president between 1994 and 2000, moving on to take up the post of Parish Priest at St Davog’s Church in Dromore, CoTyrone in 2001, where he has remained until his recent leave of absence.