Trevor Campbell: Tributes paid to country radio legend Big T

Tributes have been paid following the death of country music radio legend Trevor Campbell who has died aged 78.

Known as Big T, he was a household name in radio in Northern Ireland for more than five decades.

He died following a short illness having presented his last radio show on Downtown Country only last week.

Stuart Robinson, Content Director at Downtown Radio and Downtown Country, described Big T as a “pioneer” and a “trailblazer”.

“The entire Downtown team are devastated at the news our beloved friend and colleague Trevor Campbell (Big T) has died at the age of 78 following a short illness,” Mr Robinson said.

“The term legend is often thrown around but Trevor was a radio legend in every sense of the word.

“A pioneer, a trailblazer and a household name on radio in Northern Ireland for 50 years no other radio personality here has or will lever come close to achieving what Trevor did during his career.

“Trevor loved and lived for the radio and radio loved him. He was still on-air on his hugely popular show just a few days ago doing what he did best.

“Much more will be said about ‘Big T’ over the coming days and how he impacted the lives of so many people in Northern Ireland across many decades but for now our thoughts are with Trevor’s family, friends and the Downtown listeners who loved him so much.”

U105 broadcaster Frank Mitchell spoke off his admiration for his former colleague when speaking to the BBC.

“To say he was a legend in broadcasting is without doubt not an overstatement and he will be dearly missed,” Mr Mitchell said.

Former First Minister Arlene Foster was among many who posted social media tributes to the popular presenter.

Ms Foster said: “I’m really sorry to hear that Big T has died. Such a character always a big smile and ‘how are you girl’ when I met him. Deepest sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues.”