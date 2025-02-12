Traveller parents settle case against Mid Ulster District Council

Caroline Joyce and Noel Cawley told of how they experienced “awful” treatment when they went to register the birth of their baby at a council office (file pic)

A couple, who are members of the Traveller community, have settled a race discrimination case against Mid Ulster Council after they were made to feel like “second class citizens”.

Caroline Joyce and Noel Cawley told of how they experienced “awful” treatment when they went to register the birth of their baby at a council office in May 2024.

Ms Joyce said they were made to feel like “we weren’t good enough”.

They told of how during the appointment, when asked if their paperwork was complete, they explained they required assistance to fill in the form.

The parents had very little formal schooling and find it difficult to read and write, while Mr Cawley also has dyslexia.

They said a deputy registrar assigned to assist them, advised they did not help anyone to fill out paperwork and would not be helping them.

The couple believed this employee’s attitude towards them changed after hearing their accents and they were given a few minutes to complete the form, or their appointment would be cancelled.

Mr Cawley tried unsuccessfully to use an app on his phone to help them before they were ‘shooed’ out of the office.

Staff working at reception agreed to help them complete the form, but the parents said they were instructed not to so by a deputy registrar, and were asked to leave.

After failing to register the birth they left the council offices upset. However, they had to return as Mr Cawley had left his phone behind.

When they returned, a manager asked what had happened and the parents shared their experience and said they were treated that way was because they were Travellers.

This manager filled in a complaints form and the next day they were contacted by the council and offered an appointment at a different council office.

The couple were accompanied by an employee of the South Tyrone Empowerment Programme and their daughter’s birth was registered without incident.

The council wrote to them upholding their complaint regarding their failure to access registration services, the staff member’s treatment and conduct towards members of the public and poor customer service, but made no mention of unlawful discrimination.

The couple were supported by the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland and have settled a race discrimination case against Mid Ulster District Council for £15,000.

The case was settled without admission of liability.

Ms Joyce said: “We had to take a stand, how we were treated was just awful. We only went there to register our new baby.

“We thought our baby had to be registered to get medical treatment and were so worried that this would cause problems for the baby.

“We were made to feel like our family were second class citizens, that we weren’t good enough.”

Mary Kitson, senior legal officer at the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland said: “This was a particularly distressing experience for Caroline and Noel.

“Registering a baby’s birth is a legal requirement.

“They should have received the assistance they required to do this.

Mary Kitson

“Employers must ensure their staff know it is unlawful to refuse or provide a less favourable service to someone because of their race.

“We must robustly challenge racial prejudice and all discrimination where it occurs. When anyone makes a complaint to a service user of unlawful discrimination it must be thoroughly investigated and action taken to ensure that it does not happen again.”

The Equality Commission said “in settling the case Mid Ulster District Council affirmed its commitment to the principle of equality in accessing goods, facilities, and services”.

It said the council is working with the commission in “relation to its policies, practices, procedures, and staff training.

“Having apologised to the customers at the time and after their complaint, the council regrets that because of the service offered the parents were distressed and felt it necessary to bring the claims.”