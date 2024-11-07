Translink missing out on potential £120k per year from delays in letting Dublin airport bus companies use new £340m station

Translink could be missing out on income of as much as £120,000 per year by delaying access to the new £340m Belfast Grand Central Station to Dublin Airport bus companies.

Private bus operators Aircoach and Dublin Express have seen surging numbers on their services from Belfast to Dublin Airport, which offers travellers a wider variety and often cheaper flights than Belfast’s two airports.

Both companies offer direct routes to the airport from Belfast, Translink’s similar services make multiple stops on the way.

The bus companies previously departed from and arrived to Glengall Street in Belfast city centre, next to the Europa Bus Centre.

However, with Glengall Street now closed to facilitate works associated with Grand Central Station, the companies have been moved to Upper Queen Street.

The private bus companies have been in talks with Translink in order to use the bus stands at the station, which would provide shelter and services to passengers using the companies.

It’s understood such an agreement could be worth up to £120,000 per year to Translink in income from the private operators.

However, the operators have been told this may not happen until September 2025 until the new station is “fully operational”.

A spokesperson for Translink said applications from private bus operators will be considered once the public realm project around the new £340m station has been completed.

“Private bus operators, providing a stage carriage service, can apply for access to Belfast Grand Central Station,” a statement said.

“These applications will be considered when the public realm is completed and all bus stands at the new station are open, subject to stand availability.”