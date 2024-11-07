Northern Ireland

Translink missing out on potential £120k per year from delays in letting Dublin airport bus companies use new £340m station

The private bus companies have been in talks with Translink in order to use the bus stands at the station

Pacemaker Press 08-09-2024: A new £340m public transport hub has opened in the centre of Belfast with the start of bus services. Translink has estimated the new Grand Central Station will cater for up to 20 million journeys a year. The Europa bus centre closed its doors at 23:30 BST on Saturday, with the first bus departures - to Dublin and to Belfast International Airport - from the new station at 05:00 BST on Sunday. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The new £340m public transport hub, Grand Central Station.
By Conor Coyle

Translink could be missing out on income of as much as £120,000 per year by delaying access to the new £340m Belfast Grand Central Station to Dublin Airport bus companies.

Private bus operators Aircoach and Dublin Express have seen surging numbers on their services from Belfast to Dublin Airport, which offers travellers a wider variety and often cheaper flights than Belfast’s two airports.

Both companies offer direct routes to the airport from Belfast, Translink’s similar services make multiple stops on the way.

The bus companies previously departed from and arrived to Glengall Street in Belfast city centre, next to the Europa Bus Centre.

However, with Glengall Street now closed to facilitate works associated with Grand Central Station, the companies have been moved to Upper Queen Street.

Join the Irish News Whatsapp channel

The private bus companies have been in talks with Translink in order to use the bus stands at the station, which would provide shelter and services to passengers using the companies.

It’s understood such an agreement could be worth up to £120,000 per year to Translink in income from the private operators.

However, the operators have been told this may not happen until September 2025 until the new station is “fully operational”.

A spokesperson for Translink said applications from private bus operators will be considered once the public realm project around the new £340m station has been completed.

“Private bus operators, providing a stage carriage service, can apply for access to Belfast Grand Central Station,” a statement said.

“These applications will be considered when the public realm is completed and all bus stands at the new station are open, subject to stand availability.”