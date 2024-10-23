Translink announces late night buses and trains in the run-up to Christmas

Translink announces late night services in run up to Christmas

Late night bus, coach and train services will operate over four weekends in the run-up to Christmas, Translink has announced.

The extra services will run from Saturday, November 30, to December 21.

Metro services will operate across 11 main routes departing mostly at 12am midnight and 1.30am, though some will leave the city at 12.45am. The cost will be £6 adult single.

Coach and bus services to Derry, Newry, Banbridge, Dungannon, Ballyclare, Crumlin, Templepatrick, Newcastle, Ballynahinch, Downpatrick and Carryduff. will depart between midnight and 1.15am.

The bus and rail departures board at the new Belfast Grand Central Station (Rebecca Black/PA)

Later Friday night rail services will operate to match what Translink says is the enhanced Saturday last departures from Belfast, introduced with the opening of Belfast Grand Central Station, will operate.

These will depart at various times up to midnight to Portadown, Larne Harbour, Bangor and Coleraine, extending on to Derry.

Prices vary across the coach and rail services, depending on the destination.

The Glider service will operate as normal.

Translink said it is partnering with Belfast Improvement Districts, Hospitality Ulster, Visit Belfast and the two major Belfast taxi firms to encourage travel into the city in the run-up to Christmas.