Traffic ‘nightmare’ in Lurgan with start of new hourly train service between Belfast and Dublin

Traffic at the train crossing in Lugan Lake Street. PICTURE: JORDAN TREANOR

Commuters and residents in Lurgan have reported “worsening traffic disruption and delays” in the Co Armagh town following the start of the new hourly train service between Belfast and Dublin.

Three weeks on from the beginning of the increased number of cross-border Enterprise train services between the newly opened Grand Central Station in Belfast and Connolly Station in Dublin, there have been numerous reports of traffic misery.

Commuters and residents have described the traffic situation as a “nightmare” and “disastrous” with the area’s MP calling for action from Translink and the Department for Infrastructure.

It comes after The Irish News highlighted concerns that the extra services would have a “serious” impact on the town with fears it could lead to even more congestion, particularly at the three rail crossings.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said the introduction of the hourly trains to Dublin had “created significant challenges for Lurgan”.

“I am deeply frustrated and concerned by the worsening traffic disruption and delays, particularly during peak hours, at the William Street railway crossing,” she said.

“This situation is severely impacting businesses, commuters, and pedestrians, with one business owner describing it as an “absolute nightmare” that threatens to destroy what remains of Lurgan’s business environment.

“Last Friday, I experienced a queue lasting over 13 minutes, a delay that deters people trying to reach work, school, or conduct business in the town.

“Ironically, this service doesn’t even stop at Lurgan station, so the town bears the disruption without seeing any benefit.”

She said she had spoken with the Translink chief executive, who “assured me that they are exploring ways to streamline train timings”.

“But it’s clear that major investment is needed, alongside the station upgrade, to resolve this issue,” she added.

A Translink spokesperson said the “enhanced Enterprise services will bring many benefits for passengers, but also support all island economic growth and advancement of climate goals”.

“Through careful timetable planning we have worked to minimise the overall barrier down times with an average increase of around three minutes per hour to facilitate the enhanced Enterprise service,” she said.

“Translink have plans for a Lurgan Level Crossings Renewals Project to further enhance the technology subject to appropriate approvals and funding by Department for Infrastructure.

“Plans are also in progress to redevelop the existing Lurgan Train Station.

“Subject to funding and planning approval, the redevelopment project will see construction of a brand new rail passenger facility alongside enhanced park and ride and new active travel features.

“It is anticipated that construction could commence during 2027.”

The Department for Infrastructure was contacted for comment.