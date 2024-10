Traffic delays are being reported in west Belfast after a road crash was reported between a bus and a car at a busy roundabout.

The collision was reported to the PSNI just before 6pm on Wednesday at the roundabout next to the Milltown cemetery.

Tailbacks were reported on the Falls Road and the Glen Road on Wednesday evening as a result of the crash.

The PSNI said its officers have attended the scene and no serious injuries have been reported at this stage.