Traffic delays expected ahead of Larne v St Gallen final at Windsor Park

Larne will take on St Gallen this Thursday in Windsor Park. PICTURE: PACEMAKER

POLICE have issued traffic and travel advice ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League final between Larne and Swiss side St Gallen.

More than 5,000 fans are expected to attend the match at Windsor Park (National Stadium), which kicks off at 8pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Boucher Road is also a thriving commercial area and will be busy with members of the public frequenting the area.

“Prior to the match taking place there will be a St Gallen fan parade.”

With around 1,500 St Gallen fans expected to take part, the parade will leave Bradbury Place around 5.30pm before making its way into Shaftesbury Square along the Donegall Road, into Donegall Avenue and towards Windsor Park.

“Supporters, commuters and shoppers are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area,” the PSNI added.

Due to high demand, the club are putting on additional transport to the National Stadium for Thursday’s #UECL clash against St. Gallen 🚎



Spaces are limited, be quick to secure yours now! 😀#IWasThere #ForTheTown pic.twitter.com/M3vDZj0Ppm — Larne Football Club (@larnefc) November 5, 2024

Heavy traffic is expected in the Shaftesbury Square, Lisburn Road and Donegall Road areas of South Belfast as well as the M1 and Boucher Road areas both before and after the match.

Supporters, commuters and shoppers are advised to plan their journey in advance and allow extra time.

“We would ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium,” the PSNI said.

“The areas around the National Stadium are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws and these should be complied with at all times.

“We hope that the match is enjoyed by all and would remind those attending to behave in a manner befitting the reputation of their teams.”