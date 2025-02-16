Top London barrister to represent Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at next month’s rape trial

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson leaving Newry Crown Court after his arraignment hearing in September. PICTURE: LIAM MCBURNEY/PA

A top barrister whose past clients include dissident republicans has been hired to defend Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Kieran Vaughan KC, one of Britain’s top criminal defence lawyers, announced on his chambers’ website he had been instructed by the former DUP leader’s legal team for the case due to proceed to full hearing in March.

The former Lagan Valley MP has pleaded not guilty to 18 historic sex offences in relation to two alleged victims and is due to stand trial at Newry Crown Court next month.

Donaldson (62) is accused of one count of rape, four counts of gross indecency and a further 13 counts of indecent assault between 1985 and 2008.

His wife, Lady Eleanor (58), faces charges including allegedly aiding and abetting rape, and aiding and abetting indecent assaults, alleged to have been committed between 1985 and 2006.

She has also pleaded not guilty to all the charges against her.

Part of London-based MC Chambers, Mr Vaughan’s 22-year career has seen him act in a string of high profile cases both in England and Northern Ireland.

He was part of the legal team in the successful 2018 Court of Appeal case taken by dissident bomber Christine Connor which overturned her previous convictions for trying to murder police officers in north Belfast in 2013.

Kieran Vaughan KC

She had been jailed for 16 years the previous year for attempted murder, possessing explosives with intent to endanger life, causing an explosion and involvement in preparing terrorist acts.

Connor had pleaded guilty but the Appeal Court judges ordered a retrial as it held her guilty pleas could not be regarded as genuine confessions and deemed the convictions unsafe.

She was ultimately found guilty in August 2020 and was sentenced to 20 years which was later increased to 25 years by the Court of Appeal for being “unsuitably generous”.

Mr Vaughan also represented Sean Hoey who was found not guilty of being part of the Real IRA gang which carried out the 1998 Omagh bombing.

The Jonesborough man was acquitted of 29 murders and a string of other terror offences at Belfast Crown Court in 2007.

The global law and legal representative analysis firm Legal 500 described Mr Vaughan as “possibly the best KC of our generation”.

“He is an amazing lawyer with tactical nous and a wonderful court manner,” its assessment stated.

“His cross-examination is skilful and incisive, his legal arguments are well prepared and persuasive, and he is committed to the clients he represents.”