Tony Miskimmon: Pensioner dies in hospital after weekend assault

Tony Miskimmon, 74, was assaulted in the Station Road area of Antrim on Saturday.

By Rebecca Black, PA

A pensioner has died in hospital after being assaulted in Antrim at the weekend.

Police said Tony Miskimmon, 74, was the victim of a serious assault in the Station Road area of the town on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man appeared before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Sean Armstrong said they are investigating the full circumstances surrounding Mr Miskimmon’s death.

“I would like to offer my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Tony at this very sad time,” he said.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding Tony’s death and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Station Road, Antrim, on Saturday November 2 between 7pm and 8pm and may have witnessed this incident, or has any other information that would assist with our inquiries, to please get in touch.

“I also urge anyone who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage to share this with us. Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 1413 02/11/2024.”