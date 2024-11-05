Tobacco and Vapes Bill: New legislation will create a ‘smoke-free generation’

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will prevent anyone born after January 1 2009 from legally smoking

The introduction of new legislation aimed at creating a “smoke-free generation” will lead to a “seismic shift” in health, officials have said.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, introduced at Westminster on Tuesday, will see a progressive smoking ban introduced to gradually end the sale of tobacco products.

It will mean that anyone born on or after 1st January 2009 will never be able to legally be sold cigarettes.

The Bill will also introduce restrictions on vape advertising and sponsorship, as well as restricting flavours, displays and the packaging of e-cigarettes to reduce their appeal to children and young people.

The legislation will also allow regulations to be made to extend smoke-free provisions in public outdoor places (or workplaces) and to make smoke-free places also vape-free and heated tobacco-free.

There will be no restrictions on people who can already legally smoke.

Covering all four areas of the UK, the bill marks a significant step towards “eliminating smoking-related illnesses and preventing nicotine addiction in future generations”.

The inclusion of Northern Ireland in the new Bill will be subject to the agreement of the Executive and support of the Stormont Assembly.

With figures showing smoking kills over 2,000 people in the north every year, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt welcomed the introduction of the bill and said the proposed measures “offer a huge public health opportunity to reduce preventable death and illness”.

“This is particularly important in communities where the prevalence of tobacco use is the largest contributor to health inequalities,” he said.

“Reducing these health inequalities across Northern Ireland is one of my key areas of focus and I am positive this legislation will make a very significant difference going forward.”

UUP health minister Mike Nesbitt. PICTURE: BRIAN LAWLESS/PA

Mr Nesbitt added: “This bill will also stop vapes and other consumer nicotine products, such as nicotine pouches, from being branded and advertised to appeal to children.

“Together these measures will help stop the next generation from becoming addicted to nicotine.”

Dr Joanne McClean from the Public Health Agency (PHA) said the bill has “the potential to create a seismic shift in our health and wellbeing by reducing the harmful effects of tobacco”.

“Not only does smoking cause harm for those who smoke but it also has a negative impact on those around them,” she said.

“There is also still uncertainty around the long term health effects of vaping.

The Bill will also introduce restrictions on vape advertising and sponsorship

“While vaping can help some people quit smoking, many young people who vape have never smoked, and become addicted to nicotine through vapes.

“We must do everything we can to reduce the harmful effect of tobacco and vaping use on our population.

“Ensuring people do not become addicted to smoking or vaping in the first place, and helping current smokers to quit, are two effective measures we can take to protect our population’s health, and the PHA will continue to work to reduce the prevalence of smoking in Northern Ireland to create a smoke-free generation.”