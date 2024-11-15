Three students arrested during pro-Palestine protest at QUB during Hillary Clinton visit

A protest outside Queen’s University Belfast during a visit by Hillary Clinton on Thursday

Three people arrested during a pro-Palestine protest at Queen’s university during a visit by former US first lady Hillary Clinton are students at the south Belfast institution.

The trio were among four people detained after trouble flared while the former US presidential candidate addressed an event at the university where she is chancellor.

Dozens of students gathered outside the main university while some displayed a large image of Mrs Clinton with blood on her hands.

It is believed police moved in when students attempted to unfurl a large Palestinian flag in the grounds of the university.

Three, aged 18, 20 and 21 years old, have been charged with resisting police.

The 18-year-old was also charged with obstructing police and the 21-year-old with obstructing police and assault on police.

They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on December 12.

A fourth man, aged 57, was released.

News agency Press Association last night reported that a source at Queen’s had claimed that a senior member of staff received a “viable threat on their life” and that students at the university have also been threatened.

It was also reported that three members of staff were injured.

They said the university is calling for protesters to de-escalate and engage only in peaceful protests, in the interest of public safety and to prevent students putting their futures at risk.

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in Gaza, including thousands of woman and children, since last October after Hamas launched a deadly attack killing 1,200 Israeli citizens and taking 240 hostage.

Despite international pressure Israel has refused to call a permanent ceasefire.

Both Mrs Clinton and her husband, former US president Bill Clinton, are viewed by many as being sympathetic to Israel.

Thursday’s protest was organised by the QUB Palestine Assembly, an umbrella group for students and staff.

Footage circulating on social media showed scuffles between police and protesters during Thursday’s confrontation.

Ewan McClelland, who was at the protest, said it was a “peaceful demonstration to Hillary Clinton being on our campus”.

“We were rightfully protesting on our own campus, which we as students pay money to go to and the police initiated all of the aggression,” he said.

“If you look at the footage we are standing there or we are just moving about.”

“We were unarmed activists and these were heavily trained police officers in protective gear who had batons and guns.”

Police however say they responded to a “number of public order offences”.

“The right to protest, freedom of speech and assembly are fundamental human rights,” a spokeswoman said.

“They are protected in law and allow individuals to engage in peaceful protest, balanced against the rights and protection of others.

“What was experienced (on Thursday) cannot be described as peaceful in nature.”

Police say a number of officers were injured, describing this as “unacceptable and without justification”.

“In spite of these challenges, every effort was made to facilitate those engaging in peaceful protest to continue to express their views,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman added that a “full investigation into the disorder” has been launched.