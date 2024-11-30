Three people seriously injured in head-on crash in Lisburn

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a head-on car crash in Lisburn late on Friday night.

Two Volkswagens collided on the Moira Road around 10.35pm, the PSNI said.

A grey Volkswagen Golf travelling towards Lower Ballinderry Road collided head-on with the second vehicle, a red car of the same make.

The driver and passenger from the grey Golf and the driver of the red Golf suffered injuries “which are believed at this time to be serious”, police said. All three were taken to hospital where they remained on Saturday.

Police investigating want to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or any other footage along the Moira Road around the time of the collision.