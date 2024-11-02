Three people arrested on suspicion of brothel keeping in Belfast

Three people were arrested on suspicion of offences including brothel-keeping

Three people have been arrested in Belfast on suspicion of offences including brothel-keeping and controlling prostitution.

It follows a search of a property in the Annadale Embankment area of south Belfast on Friday night, November 1.

The three suspects, two men aged 42 and 41, and a 39-year-old woman were detained as officers rescued two women, believed to have been victims of human trafficking.

A sum of cash was also seized.

During a follow-up search of a property in the Newtownards Road area, three suspected firearms were recovered.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The suspects remain in custody this afternoon and police continue to offer specialist support to the rescued women”