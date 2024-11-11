Three new complaints lodged in Katie Simpson case

The Police Ombudsman has received three fresh complaints linked to the suspected murder of Katie Simpson.

Details have come to light as the Police Ombudsman prepares to publish a long-awaited report into the showjumper’s death on Tuesday.

Ms Simpson died in hospital six days after she was assaulted at her home near Derry in August 2020.

Her death was wrongly treated by police as a suicide before a murder investigation was later launched.

The man accused of killing her, Jonathan Creswell, the partner of Ms Simpson’s sister, took his own life on the second day of his trial in April.

The Police Ombudsman’s office is now due to publish the results of an investigation, which considered four different complaints, on Tuesday.

Since the completion of that investigation three more complaints were received, with one later closed.

Jonathan Creswell (Trevor McBride)

The results of the probe are set to be delivered to the family of Ms Simpson at the office of their solicitor Kevin Winters.

The Simpson family has lodged a number of complaints over the PSNI failure to treat Katie’s death as murder at an earlier stage.

Mr Winters, of KRW Law, said: “This is a day the family have been waiting for some time now.

“The PONI (Police Ombudsman) findings will inform what they do next in their pursuit of justice for Katie.”

However, it has now emerged that one of the first people to highlight PSNI conduct claims they are being sidelined by the Police Ombudsman.

The person was one of several understood to have raised concerns with police in the days and weeks after Ms Simpson died.

“I feel entirely excluded, particularly since we were driving the whole thing from day one and it’s almost as if we are being punished for daring to take on authority,” said the woman, who did not want to be named.

A spokesman for the Police Ombudsman said: “In terms of any complainant who is unhappy, we make every effort to ensure complainants are updated regularly and at key points in any investigation.”