Three men, one armed with a sledgehammer, break into Lisburn home

The incident happened just before 9:30pm on Saturday night

Police say the incident took place just before 9:30pm on Saturday night in the Thornhill Gardens area. (Niall Carson/PA)
By Mark Robinson

Three men, one of whom was armed with a sledgehammer, broke into a home in Lisburn on Saturday night.

Police say the aggravated burglary took place in the Thornhill Gardens area.

“Shortly before 9:30pm, it was reported that entry was gained to the rear of a house in the area by three men,” a police spokesperson said.

“Damage was caused to a rear patio door during the incident as one of the men was armed with a sledgehammer, as the men entered the property.

“It is not believed that anything was taken during the incident, as the men left the house and made off in a silver-coloured car,” they added.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information or footage of the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1633 09/11/24.