Three men charged over Co Derry pursuit and ramming of police car

Trio are due before court on Saturday

The charges relate to incidents in Kilrea on Wednesday (Niall Carson/PA)
By Paul Ainsworth

Three men have been charged in connection with disturbances in Co Derry in which a PSNI car was rammed following a pursuit.

The trio - two aged 27 and one aged 28 - have been charged with a number of offences including attempted kidnapping, common assault, robbery and threats to kill.

The charges relate to incidents in Kilrea on Wednesday.

The men are due to appear before Limavady Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Saturday, and all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 31-year-old man appeared before Limavady Magistrates Court on Friday charged in connection with the incidents, and was remanded in custody.