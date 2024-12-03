Three children escape “appalling” arson attack on north Belfast home

Windows smashed and graffiti painted on a house in Glenrosa Link in the Tigers Bay area of north Belfast. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

An arson attack on a home in the Tiger’s Bay area of north Belfast in which three children were among five people to escape has been branded as “absolutely appalling”.

A family of five were inside their home when it went on fire during the arson late on Monday night.

The attack took place on the home in the Glenrosa Link area between 11.55pm on Monday and 12.10am on Tuesday.

The PSNI had received a report a short time before the fire that tyres had been slashed and three windows were smashed during the attack.

‘KAT’ graffiti could also be seen sprayed on the side of the property on Tuesday morning.

North Belfast Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister condemned the attack and said it was “reckless, irresponsible and downright dangerous”.

“This was an absolutely appalling incident and I am only thankful we are not standing here talking about a major tragedy occurring, due to those within the house escaping,” Ms McAllister said.

“It was reckless, irresponsible and downright dangerous behaviour, deliberately intending to cause harm and possibly more on those in the house. There is no place for such acts in our community.

“I thank the emergency services for their quick response and I appeal to anyone with information on this dreadful attack to contact police with it immediately.”

Police officers attended the scene alongside the fire service crew members, who extinguished the fire.

“We believe at this stage a container of rubbish was set alight at the front of the house, where two adults and three children were inside,” they added.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during this attack. At this time we believe the suspect is a man, of slim build, wearing a dark coloured coat who made off prior to police arrival.”

PSNI enquiries are ongoing and it has asked witnesses to contact 101.