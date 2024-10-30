Thousands worth of drugs and fireworks seized in Derry raid

Police in Derry have arrested a man and seized suspected drugs worth £34,000 and fireworks following a search at a property on Wednesday.

The raid was carried out on the house in the Ballygroll Road area and a 31-year-old man was arrested.

A dog unit was dispatched during the raid, which saw a sum of cash seized alongside suspected cocaine, cannabis, diazepam and pregabalin.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A search was conducted by members of the District Support Team assisted by local Neighbourhood officers, detectives from Crime Branch and a Dog Unit on Wednesday afternoon and quantities of suspected cocaine, cannabis, diazepam and pregabalin along with a sum of cash and illegal fireworks were recovered.

“The total street value for the seized drugs is approximately £34,000.

“A man aged 31 was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of class A, B and C drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of class A, B and C drugs and possessing criminal property. The man is currently in police custody.

“We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm. Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.”