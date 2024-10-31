On the Derry Halloween carnival parade in the city on Thursday night. Picture Margaret McLaughlin

Thousands of people have taken to the streets to mark the festival finale of Derry’s Halloween celebrations.

Known to be one of the largest celebrations of Halloween in Europe, the four day festival reached its conclusion on Thursday night.

A parade of more than 600 people made its way through the city centre, while an estimated 30,000 were in attendance to view fireworks on the night.

The finale was the culmination of a four-day carnival of Halloween celebrations in the Maiden city, which included the popular Awakening the Walled City Trail, featuring street animation, installations, pyrotechnics and performance.

Many hotels were fully booked on Thursday night as revellers flocked to the city from across the north and further afield.

Photographer Margaret McLaughlin was there to capture some of those on the night.

On the Derry Halloween carnival parade in the city on Thursday night. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 31-10-24 (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

On the Derry Halloween carnival parade in the city on Thursday night. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 31-10-24 (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )