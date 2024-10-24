Thousands of fake goods seized from shops in Belfast, Derry, Lisburn and Bangor

Counterfeit goods worth over £200K have been seized by Trading Standards Officers across Northern Ireland.

Counterfeit designer clothes and electronics worth an estimated £200,000 have been seized from five shops in Belfast, Derry, Lisburn and Bangor.

Trading Standards officers confiscated the items over two days of targeted inspections across Northern Ireland.

The goods included branded clothing, trainers, handbags, mobile phone covers, chargers, headphones and ear pods.

The alarm was raised by trademark holders who identified local retailers selling counterfeit goods, as well as from customers who discovered their supposedly branded clothing was of extremely poor quality.

Some customers were even refused refunds when they returned to the store.

Nicholas Lane, TSS area inspector, said: “Counterfeiting is often seen as a victimless crime but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“It is widely known that organised crime groups use the sale of these goods to fund their illegal activity such as money laundering, forced labour and drug operations, which can have a devastating impact on the wider community.”

He also said that counterfeit goods including electronics could be potentially dangerous.

“Traders selling fake goods also harm the local economy by undermining legitimate retail businesses and traders, who pay taxes and provide genuine jobs for people,” he said.

“TSS will not hesitate to take enforcement action against any trader found to be selling counterfeit goods.”

Shoppers have been warned to be wary of bargains that seem to good to be true, to always buy from reputable traders and to check the quality of the goods.

Other tell-tale signs will be spelling mistakes and poorly printed logos on products and websites.

When buying online, traders should have a valid postal address rather than just the ‘UK,’ and consumers should also check if there is a returns policy or guarantee.

If in any doubt, customers should not enter their details.

Anyone with information on suspected fraudulent sales should contact Consumerline on 0300 123 6262.