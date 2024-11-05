‘They silenced her that night up in the Creggan’: Christy Moore song describes killing of Lyra McKee on folk legend’s new album

Lyra McKee, who was shot dead in Derry in 2019.

A song by Irish folk legend Christy Moore about murdered journalist Lyra McKee has been hailed as a “powerful piece of work” following the release of his new album.

The Co Clare singer-songwriter included the song, simply titled ‘Lyra McKee’, among the 13 tracks on his new album, A Terrible Beauty, which was released this week on Claddagh Records.

The record is Moore’s 25th studio album, and has been released an incredible 56 years on from his debut LP, Paddy On The Road, which came out in 1969.

The Lyrics to Lyra McKee describe how the 29-year-old Belfast-born journalist was killed after being struck by a bullet while observing a riot in Derry’s Creggan area in April 2019.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for her death in a later statement.

Three Derry men have been charged with murdering Ms McKee, possessing a firearm and ammunition and other linked offences, while seven others face charges linked to that date, including rioting and throwing petrol bombs.

“There was tension in the air as she left that night, for a story or a soundbite,” the lyrics to Moore’s song state.

“Even wild horses could not have stopped her leaving.”

Describing those taking part in the riot, the lyrics continue: “With their hoods and masks and their hidden faces, their petrol bombs and their bricks, they waited.”

In a line about the moment Lyra was fatally injured, the lyrics say: “A bullet cracked and Lyra fell where she was standing.

“In the right place at the wrong time, out looking for a storyline, they silenced her that night up in the Creggan.”

Among those to praise the track is journalist Ciarán Hanna of website Inside Ireland, who described it in a social media post as a “really powerful piece of work, capturing the dreadful waste of a life”.

Meanwhile, the new album has been dedicated to former RTÉ northern editor Tommie Gorman.

Speaking to presenter Patrick Kielty on RTÉ One’s Late Late Show last Friday, Moore described the journalist, who died in June at the age of 68, as a “dear friend”.

He added: “He was always there when you wanted him. He’s be at the end of the phone if you wanted to have a chat. He was a very special friend and I’m so sorry that he’s no longer with us.”