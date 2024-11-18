‘There’s always hope' - Nephew of murdered German backpacker Inga Maria Hauser welcomes news of inquest

Inga Maria Hauser went missing after she arrived in Larne on April 6 1988

THE nephew of a German backpacker murdered in Northern Ireland has said he is thankful an inquest will finally take place.

Inga Maria Hauser from Munich was just 18-years-old when her body was found 36-years ago in Ballypatrick Forest, Co Antrim.

She was last seen arriving on a ferry to Larne from Scotland in April 1988.

Her body was found two weeks later but no one has ever been charged with her murder.

A pre-inquest review is due to be held in Belfast on Monday afternoon.

Viktor Leibl (right) pictured in 2018 with the late SDLP MLA John Dallat at the memorial stone for Inga Maria Hauser in Ballypatrick Forest.

Speaking to the Irish News, Viktor Leibl (32) said he was thankful for the continued interest in the case but was trying to manage his expectations.

The son of Inga Maria’s sister Friederike, he is now working as a mechanic in Austria.

Born four years after his aunt’s murder, she still remains an important figure in his life.

“So far, only me and my mum know about it. We’re kind of excited that’s something’s happening,” he said.

“As far as I understand there will be a livestream we can watch.

“Honestly, I still have a wait and see mentality when it comes to these things.”

The police information poster appealing for information over Inga Maria Hauser’s murder in 1988. PICTURE: PACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE

“I’m glad there’s still something going on. I think my mum is doing better these days, we live in different places but we talk to each other at least once a week.”

Remembering John Dallat, he said: “I only met him once and I still miss him, which is saying something.

“There’s people I’ve been working with for years and I don’t know their names, but I still remember him.”

On having never met his aunt, he said: “Of course it is a little strange, but I just can’t compare it to not having her (in my life).

“For me, it’s just normal.

“So far I have no real indications of what to expect. But there’s always hope that something happens, something moves or is discovered.

“Anything is welcome, anything helps. I don’t really expect arrests to happen at this point, but just any kind of movement would be great.”

Returned from deeply moving Munich trip🇩🇪 having met the Hauser family & Ingas friends for the 1st time in person. I briefed family on case update & getting justice for her unspeakable murder back in 1988. They took me to her final place of rest where she went all too soon. 💔🌹 pic.twitter.com/FEUHiVy0Br — Claire McKeegan (@MckeeganClaire) May 24, 2021

Solicitor Claire McKeegan is representing the Hauser family, and said the inquest would be “the first full examination of the facts in the tragedy.”

Previously in 2020, the Public Prosecution Service said that two individuals would not be charged over the murder after a file was submitted by police.

Ms McKeegan told the BBC: “Since Inga’s brutal murder in 1988, her family back in Germany have been desperate for the truth as to what happened to her that night, who inflicted this cruelty on her and why those responsible have not been brought to justice.

“Sadly her parents are not alive to see this day. The pain that they endured in the aftermath of Inga’s death was indescribable and all-consuming.”

Ms Hauser’s mother and father died respectively in 2019 and 2006 without ever learning the truth of what happened to their daughter.