Northern Ireland

‘There’s always hope' - Nephew of murdered German backpacker Inga Maria Hauser welcomes news of inquest

Viktor Leibl told the Irish News said he no longer expected any arrests over the 1988 murder of his aunt, but was hopeful of closure for his family

Inga Maria Hauser went missing after she arrived in Larne on April 6 1988
Inga Maria Hauser went missing after she arrived in Larne on April 6 1988
By Allan Preston

THE nephew of a German backpacker murdered in Northern Ireland has said he is thankful an inquest will finally take place.

Inga Maria Hauser from Munich was just 18-years-old when her body was found 36-years ago in Ballypatrick Forest, Co Antrim.

She was last seen arriving on a ferry to Larne from Scotland in April 1988.

Her body was found two weeks later but no one has ever been charged with her murder.

A pre-inquest review is due to be held in Belfast on Monday afternoon.

Join the Irish News Whatsapp channel
SDLP assembly member John Dallat with Viktor Liebl a nephew Inga Maria Hauser, who was murdered in April 1988.
Viktor Leibl (right) pictured in 2018 with the late SDLP MLA John Dallat at the memorial stone for Inga Maria Hauser in Ballypatrick Forest.

Speaking to the Irish News, Viktor Leibl (32) said he was thankful for the continued interest in the case but was trying to manage his expectations.

The son of Inga Maria’s sister Friederike, he is now working as a mechanic in Austria.

Born four years after his aunt’s murder, she still remains an important figure in his life.

“So far, only me and my mum know about it. We’re kind of excited that’s something’s happening,” he said.

“As far as I understand there will be a livestream we can watch.

“Honestly, I still have a wait and see mentality when it comes to these things.”

PACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE THE POLICE INFORMATION POSTER APPEALING FOR INFORMATION IN REGARD TO THE MURDER OF GERMAN TOURIST INGA MARIA HAUSER IN BALLYCAASTLE IN 1988 18/11/2024 A long-awaited inquest into the murder of a young German backpacker in Northern Ireland 36 years ago is expected to take place later. The body of Inga Maria Hauser, 18, from Munich was found in Ballypatrick Forest, Ballycastle, in 1988. No-one has ever been charged in connection with her killing. Claire McKeegan, who represents the Hauser family, said the inquest would be "the first full examination of the facts in the tragedy" of the murder. A preliminary hearing is due to be held in Belfast later on Monday. Ms Hauser went missing after arriving in Larne on a ferry from Scotland in April 1988. Her body was found two weeks later.
The police information poster appealing for information over Inga Maria Hauser’s murder in 1988. PICTURE: PACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE

“I’m glad there’s still something going on. I think my mum is doing better these days, we live in different places but we talk to each other at least once a week.”

Remembering John Dallat, he said: “I only met him once and I still miss him, which is saying something.

“There’s people I’ve been working with for years and I don’t know their names, but I still remember him.”

On having never met his aunt, he said: “Of course it is a little strange, but I just can’t compare it to not having her (in my life).

“For me, it’s just normal.

“So far I have no real indications of what to expect. But there’s always hope that something happens, something moves or is discovered.

“Anything is welcome, anything helps. I don’t really expect arrests to happen at this point, but just any kind of movement would be great.”

Solicitor Claire McKeegan is representing the Hauser family, and said the inquest would be “the first full examination of the facts in the tragedy.”

Previously in 2020, the Public Prosecution Service said that two individuals would not be charged over the murder after a file was submitted by police.

Ms McKeegan told the BBC: “Since Inga’s brutal murder in 1988, her family back in Germany have been desperate for the truth as to what happened to her that night, who inflicted this cruelty on her and why those responsible have not been brought to justice.

“Sadly her parents are not alive to see this day. The pain that they endured in the aftermath of Inga’s death was indescribable and all-consuming.”

Ms Hauser’s mother and father died respectively in 2019 and 2006 without ever learning the truth of what happened to their daughter.

PACEMAKER BELFAST PARENTS OF INGA MARIA HAUSER AT BALLYMENA POLICE STATION. SHE WAS FOUND MURDERED NEAR BALLYCASTLE IN 1988. 18/11/2024 A long-awaited inquest into the murder of a young German backpacker in Northern Ireland 36 years ago is expected to take place later. The body of Inga Maria Hauser, 18, from Munich was found in Ballypatrick Forest, Ballycastle, in 1988. No-one has ever been charged in connection with her killing. Claire McKeegan, who represents the Hauser family, said the inquest would be "the first full examination of the facts in the tragedy" of the murder. A preliminary hearing is due to be held in Belfast later on Monday. Ms Hauser went missing after arriving in Larne on a ferry from Scotland in April 1988. Her body was found two weeks later.
The parents of Inga Maria Hauser at Ballymena Police Station in 1988. PICTURE: PACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE