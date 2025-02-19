There are now five suspects in the murder of Marian Beattie, family is told

The family of Marian Beattie have been told five people were involved in her brutal murder more than 50 years ago.

The 18-year-old, who was from Portadown, was found at the bottom of a quarry in Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone in March 1973.

She had earlier been seen leaving a dance hall in the company of a man and concerns were raised when she failed to meet her brother for a lift home to Portadown.

The Police Ombudsman is due to report on the case in the coming weeks.

Gerard Beattie, Marian’s brother

Ms Beattie’s family complained to the ombudsman about the standard of the original RUC investigation including that it was not treated with urgency and that exhibits and parts of the case file have been lost.

The case will feature in a TG4 true crime documentary series, Marú Inár Measc, due to be screened on Wednesday,

The programme, which features members of Ms Beattie’s family, includes harrowing testimonies about how the brutal murder impacted them and the wider community.

One man was questioned by police in recent years in relation to the murder, but no charges have been brought.

Marian’s brother Gerard Beattie said his family was aware of two suspects prior to a recent meeting with the Police Ombudsman last year.

He said they have now been told five people were involved.

“Whenever we met the Police Ombudsman….they said there was five people involved in it,” he said.

“We never knew that until they said it.”

He added that his family has little faith in the PSNI.

“The police have really put no effort into it to be honest with you,” he said.

He said police told them that the primary suspect had documentation to suggest he was in England working at the time of the murder.

The campaigning brother added that witnesses claim to have seen the suspect in a bookmakers shop the day after the murder with “the face scrapped off him”.

“So, how could you be in England…and all of a sudden you walk into a bookies in Aughnacloy - I doesn’t add up,” he said.

Mr Beattie hopes the new series “will bring people forward” with information.

“Hopefully something will come out of it, it will be 52 years at the end of March, so it’s about time somebody stood up and came forward,” he said.

He said that his brother Isador, who took his sister to the dance the night she was murdered, has blamed himself.

“It wasn’t his fault, he didn’t’ know…if she wasn’t there it might have been somebody else, it was just unfortunate, she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.

Mr Beatie said he murder had an impact on his wider family, including his parents Violet and Paddy.

“It ended up it killed my mum and dad as well,” he said.

“Because my mum never got over it, after it happened.

“I have children of my own and we actually live where my mum and dad lived and whenever our children were growing up my mum used to sit in the seat and cry every night.

“Then our children used to say ‘why is my nanny crying’…it was later on in life I told them what was happening.”

Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law, said: “This has been a tortuous process to get to this stage in which the families have had to pursue every line of enquiry and investigation open to them.

“Thankfully, after many years of resilience, there appears to be light at the end of their tunnel as we eagerly await the PONI report.”

Detective Superintendent Chris Millar said: “The investigation into the murder of Marian Beattie remains open and the Police Service of Northern Ireland remain committed to bringing those responsible for her murder to justice.”

A spokeswoman for the Police Ombudsman said: “The investigation is complete and we are in contact with Marian’s family to confirm arrangements for communicating the outcome.”

The programme on Marian Beattie’s murder will air on TG4 on February at 9:30pm.

The three-part Marú Inár Measc series is also looking at the murders of Marie Kilmartin, who disappeared in December 1993 and Olivia Dunlea, who was killed in February 2013.