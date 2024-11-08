‘The attackers are not welcome’ - Hundreds attend rally for women’s safety in Derry

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Derry at a rally for women's safety on Friday evening. PICTURE: Margaret McLaughlin

HUNDREDS of protesters gathered in Derry on Friday evening at a ‘Rally for Women’s Safety’ following recent attacks in the city.

A total of four separate attacks against women were reported over recent weeks.

Speaking at the event outside the Guildhall, rally organiser and SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid said the large turnout showed the anger over the fear and anxiety the attacks had created.

“It tells us that people care. That people are angry and people do not want this to continue,” she said.

“The people of Derry have always come out in strength, we are a brilliant community and we will not tolerate this.

“We will not let women be attacked and let it go.”

Huge turnout for the women’s safety rally in Derry this evening. pic.twitter.com/luXy4jOssy — Mike McBride (@MichaelJMcB) November 8, 2024

She also welcomed the number of men attending the rally in support.

“This is everyone’s responsibility. We need to educate men, we need men to educate themselves and they need to come out and show us how they can help us feel safe,” she told BBC NI.

“It’s not up to us to change our behaviours so that we feel safer, it’s up to them to change their behaviours, change societal behaviours so that women can feel safer in our communities.”

Anna Taylor (6) holds one of many images of women who have died through violence, during a rally calling for the end of attacks on women and girls at Guildhall Square in Derry on Friday night. PICTURE: Margaret McLaughlin (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

Hoping the rally would send out hope that Derry can be a safe city for all, she said: “The attackers are not welcome.”

On Saturday November 2, a woman in her 40s was assaulted by a man armed with a knife in the Waterside area in what police were calling a sexually motivated attack.

She had been walking her dog in Top of the Hill Park when approached by a man with a kitchen knife.

The man had grabbed at her, but after she called out and swung her dog lead at him he ran off.

On the previous evening, a woman in her 20s was walking in Drumahoe Park in Drumahoe when a man approached her from behind and punched her in the side of the head.

Important reminder to stand together and take action to demand that women & girls can live safely in our communities by attending rally this evening.

Please show your support.



📅 Friday 8 November 2024

⏰ 6.15pm

📍 Guildhall Square pic.twitter.com/tox87zxY7d — Mayor Derry Strabane (@mayordcsdc) November 8, 2024

The attacker pulled her into nearby trees and pushed her to the ground at knifepoint.

After struggling and striking the man in the face with a torch, she was able to break free and run for help.

Police are investigating if the incidents are linked.

Another two sex attacks took place in Derry the previous weekend, but police do not believe they are linked.