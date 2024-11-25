Ten babies born in Women’s Aid refuges in Northern Ireland over past year

Ten babies were born in Women’s Aid refuges in Northern Ireland over the past year

Ten babies were born in Women’s Aid refuges in Northern Ireland over the past year, according to new figures from the charity.

Other statistics reveal that more than 800 women and children have used the charity’s emergency accommodation in the past year, while a further 7,637 women living in the community have been supported by the charity.

Women’s Aid Federation NI said the figures highlight the scale of the problem for thousands of women who have experienced domestic abuse and other forms of violence.

While 10 babies were born to women living in refuges at the time of their birth, a further 266 pregnant women are being supported in the community.

Demand for Women’s Aid services in 2023/24 also saw 10,955 referrals to their services in Northern Ireland as they try to address the increasing demand for vital support for women and their children across the north.

The statistics come on the first day of the ‘Global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence’ and gives a snap shot of the reality faced by many women and girls every day.

Sarah Mason from Women’s Aid Federation Northern Ireland said, “Sadly, these statistics are not surprising to us.

“Each year, Women’s Aid in Northern Ireland faces an ever-increasing demand for services as we work tirelessly to support women, children, and young people who have experienced abuse.

“Local services are working at full capacity to meet the needs of victims and survivors who need vital support.

“Funding to increase capacity to deliver services continues to be a major issue that must be addressed if we truly want to effectively end violence against women in our society and create a community were women feel safe, and are safe, in their own homes.”

Sarah Mason of Women’s Aid Federation Northern Ireland. PICTURE: PA

PSNI figures reveal there were 33,071 incidents of domestic abuse last year, an increase of 144 on the previous year. Other figures show that since 2017, 42 women and girls have died violently.

In all but one case, the killer or main suspect is male.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that begins on November 25 - the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

It runs until Human Rights Day on December 10.

The campaign, which was started by activists at the inauguration of the Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991, is used by individuals and organisations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

For information on Women’s Aid groups, please visit womensaidni.org