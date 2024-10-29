Teenager sexually assaulted in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a teenager was sexually assaulted in the city in the early hours of Saturday.

A teenager has been left “traumatised and extremely distressed” after a sexual assault in Derry.

The assault happened in the Bank Place area of the city at around 1.30am on Saturday, October 26.

Police have said the victim is receiving specialist support, and are appealing for information from the public.

Officers are also to increase patrols in the city, while plain-clothes officers will also be working to spot “predatory behaviour” in pubs and other venues, and on the streets during Halloween.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 5 foot 10 in height, of a medium to large build.

He was wearing white trainers, dark-coloured jeans and a dark-coloured T-shirt with a marking or logo on the back.

“Understandably, the victim, aged in her late teens, has been left traumatised and extremely distressed. Our specialist officers will continue to support her,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

”We have a number of appeals to make as we continue with enquiries, which include checking CCTV.

”We know Bank Place was busy at the time. If you were in the area, or witnessed this sexual assault, or believe you may have had contact with the suspect, we urge you to get in touch with us.

”We also want to hear from anyone who helped the victim in any way, including calling for help.”To motorists, including any taxi drivers, if you have any dash cam footage from this area at this time, we are keen to hear from you.

They added: ”To anyone who has information in relation what happened, we would urge you to contact us and tell us what you know. If you can assist our investigation we ask that you make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1303 of 26/10/24.”

Speaking of the increased patrols, PSNI Area Commander of Derry City and Strabane, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney, added: “I want to reassure the public that our officers will be visible in communities, with an increased presence ahead of Halloween, in particular during the night-time economy.

”Not only will the public see officers on the ground in uniform, but we will have officers in plain clothes, on patrol working to spot predatory behaviour in bars, nightclubs and on our streets.

”We’re there to identify people who are displaying predatory behaviours including sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and loitering.

”We are on patrol and we are here to help and I urge anyone with concerns or needs help to please call us on 101, always 999 in an emergency.”