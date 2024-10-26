Teenager left badly shaken as cash and jewellery stolen by masked men

A teenager was left badly shaken after a burglary in Cushendall on Friday night

A teenager was left badly shaken after a house in Cushendall was broken into by three masked men on Friday evening.

A large sum of cash was understood to have been taken during the burglary, along with jewellery and a mobile phone.

Police say the incident took place in the Bellisk Drive area of the Co Antrim town.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 8.35pm on Friday, 25th October police attended a property in the Bellisk Drive area following a report that three masked men dressed in black clothing had entered the house, one of whom was armed with a screwdriver.

“A sum of money, jewellery and a mobile phone were stolen from the house and a number of rooms were also ransacked by the suspects who left the scene on foot.

“An occupant of the house was left badly shaken by what happened.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Friday evening and noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to make contact with police quoting reference 1585 25/10/24.

“We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of the areas during these times that we could review.”