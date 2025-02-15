Northern Ireland

Teenager charged after car pursuit in Strabane

The 19-year-old’s charges included aggravated vehicle taking and failing to stop for police

Police arrested the 19-year-old man after he failed to stop for police on Friday. (Niall Carson/PA)
By Allan Preston

A teenager has been charged with driving offences after failing to stop for police in Strabane.

After a vehicle pursuit on Friday, the man (19) was charged with burglary and a number of driving-related offences, including aggravated vehicle taking and causing damage to another vehicle, driving with excess alcohol in breath and failing to stop for police.

He is now due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 13.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service in line with normal procedure.