Teenager accused of vast ‘catfishing’ enterprise targeting multiple children

The accused, who cannot be named at this time, appeared for a committal hearing on 61 charges

A teenager accused of a vast ‘catfishing’ enterprise involving the targeting of multiple child victims allegedly blackmailed into sending indecent images, has been returned for trial.

The accused, who cannot be named at this time, appeared for a committal hearing on 61 charges, comprising 36 counts of possessing indecent child images, four of possessing prohibited child images, three of blackmail, five of child sexual communication, six of encouraging the making of indecent child images and two of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

There are also two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images and single counts each of attempted child sexual communication, as well as incitement and distribution of indecent child images.

The victims are all male children, some of whom the accused is alleged to have blackmailed.

Offending relates to two separate times, the first uncovered in March 2022 and second between April and July 2023.

A prosecuting lawyer told Dungannon Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Francis Rafferty.

The accused spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him.

Judge Rafferty remanded him on continuing bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on December 17.

When the case first reached court a detective sergeant explained a report was received from Greater Manchester Police in July last year after the mother of an 11-year-old boy found suspicious messages on his phone.

The profile claimed to be a 12-year-old girl and the messages began with discussions around PlayStation games but then became “sinister, with sexual content”.