Teenage Kicks: Derry school choir join with Undertones to perform classic hit

Pupils from a special school in Derry have joined forces with The Undertones for a special performance of their classic song, Teenage Kicks.

Taking place at the grounds of Brandywell Stadium, the pupils from Ardnashee School & College were in fine voice for the live performance.

Helping to organise the event was Karen Pyne, Club Liaison Officer with Derry City FC, whose daughter Emily (5) is also a pupil at the school.

“Two years ago, Derry City FC set up ‘Different Together’ with the school to promote inclusion and diversity in the club and wider community,” she told the Irish News.

“The children came along to be mascots and the players also wore ear defenders so they wouldn’t feel any different.

“It just continued from there really.”

She explained that Ardnashee currently has around 600 pupils, with varying needs from medical to autism and ADHD.

“The youngsters really love singing. This idea actually came from the City of Derry Jazz Festival, I just thought how amazing would it be to get the children, the Undertones and Derry City FC involved. And it worked.”

She continued: “My daughter has special needs and attends the school as well, so I do have a soft spot for those youngsters.”

Praising the band for taking part, she said the members even learned Makaton signing to communicate with the non-verbal pupils.

“They were absolutely brilliant with the youngsters and I think they really got a buzz out of it.”