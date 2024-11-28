Teen hospitalised with serious injuries after Derry shooting

Police have appealed for information from anyone who was on the Springtown Road, between 9.30pm and 10pm

A teenager has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries which will require surgery’ after a paramilitary-style shooting in Derry.



It happened in the Creggan area shortly after 10.10pm.

The victim, aged in his late teens, had been walking to meet a friend in the Creggan area when he was followed by several people and shot in his leg.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It’s appalling that a young person should be attacked in this way.

“This deplorable act of violence will have a long-lasting impact on the victim.

“I know the local community will agree that there is no place in our society for this sort of vigilante justice.”

Officers have appealed for information and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the Springtown Road, between 9.30pm and 10pm.