Syrians gather in Belfast to mark fall of Assad regime

Dozens of people gathered in Belfast on Sunday. PICTURE: BBC NI

Crowds of Syrian people gathered in Belfast on Sunday to mark the fall of the Assad regime.

Waving Syrian flags, they welcomed the ending of the regime which has seen former president Bashar al-Assad and his family reportedly flee to Moscow.

Syrian state television aired a video statement early on Sunday by a group of men saying Mr Assad had been overthrown and all detainees in jails had been set free.

Syrian President Bashar Assad fled his country following the insurgency. PICTURE: AP

Footage circulating on social media as the news emerged showed families ransacking presidential palaces in Damascus.

Like many cities across the world, dozens of people gathered together in Belfast city centre to celebrate the fall of the Syrian government.

Those who attended the event spoke of their relief at the end to the Assad family’s 50 years of rule.

Renad Soda, who moved to Northern Ireland nine years ago when she was seven, was among those to gather in Belfast on Sunday.

“We couldn’t believe it, the feeling is unbelievable,” she told BBC News NI.

“I couldn’t sleep all night watching the news, I’m really happy and I wish I can go back as soon as possible, as soon as everything calms down.”

Renad Soda (right) was among those who gathered in Belfast. PICTURE: BBC NI

She also said they she hoped to be reunited soon with relatives she has relatives still living in Syria.

“Where I was living was being bombed and it was was dangerous for us, my family just wanted us to be safe,” she said.

“I’m sure that everybody is so happy celebrating this amazing news after so many years.”