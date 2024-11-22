Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that the Sydenham bypass will remain open this weekend, with resurfacing work to be halted following the Met office’s yellow weather warning.

An overnight closure will be in place from 10pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday morning, when the carriageway will fully reopen.

Overnight and weekend closures of the bypass, which is one of Belfast’s busiest roads, have been in place for resurfacing work since late September.

This weekend was due to be the last weekend of closures before January, with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) halting non-essential roadworks on major routes for the Christmas period.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd announced that planned closures for this weekend will not go ahead. (David Young/PA)

Minister O’Dowd said: “With a yellow Met office warning in place for part of Saturday a decision has been taken to not close the Sydenham bypass this weekend.”

“This was due to be the last weekend of works before an embargo on all non-essential roadworks on key arterial routes begins on Monday 25 November until 5 January.

“This early opening of the bypass and the commencement of the embargo will help traffic flow, easing congestion and supporting businesses in the approach to the busy festive period,” he added.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience while these essential works have been ongoing.”

The Sydenham bypass resurfacing scheme is set to recommence in early January, with dates expected to be confirmed at a later stage by DfI.