Suspected firearms seized and pair arrested in connection with Coalisland shooting investigation

Suspected firearms seized by police investigating last week's shooting in Coalisland, Co Tyrone. PICTURE: PSNI

Suspected firearms have been recovered by police who have also arrested a man and woman in connection with a reported shooting in Coalisland.

The suspected weapons were found alongside imitation firearms by detectives who carried out searches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police are investigating after a man in his 40s attended hospital last Wednesday, October 30, with a suspected gunshot wound to his arm.

A 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investigation, and remained in police custody on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said “numerous” searches have been carried out in the Coalisland area, and said of the suspected firearms: “They have been seized and will be sent for further testing.”

Suspected firearms and imitation firearms were recovered by police during searches this week in Coalisland. PICTURE: PSNI

They added: “We would like to thank the community for their patience over the last couple of days.

”Our enquiries are ongoing and we would continue appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1369 of 30/10/24.”