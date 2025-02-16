Suspected avian flu discovered in Co Tyrone

Northern Ireland's Chief Veterinary Officer has taken the decision to cull 64,000 poultry to contain any further spread.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) confirmed that disease control measures had been initiated at a commercial poultry facility near Dungannon.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, said the decision was taken based on several factors including clinical signs and preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

In addition, there have also been confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in wild birds across Northern Ireland.

Andrew Muir has urged all bird owners to follow biosecurity measures.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir commented: “Following further investigation, the CVO has taken the decision, as a precautionary measure, to apply appropriate disease control measures, including the humane culling of all poultry on site (64,000) and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones (TCZ) to mitigate for onward disease spread.”

He said a recently confirmed case at a captive bird premises in Magherafelt “shows we cannot afford to be complacent.”

“It is crucial that all bird owners – from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds - adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and report any suspect cases to the Department as soon as possible.”

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has already been in place across Northern Ireland since January 18.

This places a legal requirement on all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures.

From Monday, a housing order will also come into force for all kept birds and poultry - legally requiring all birds keepers - including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks and hobby flocks - to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

Mr Dooher encouraged all bird owners to do their part to prevent a further spread.

“Samples from the infected premises have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory to confirm strain and pathogenicity. Should HPAI be officially confirmed, these TCZs will be revoked and replaced with a three kilometre Protection Zone (PZ) and 10 kilometre Surveillance Zone (SZ).”

Full details of the measures required are published on the DAERA website, while the public are encouraged to report dead waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or gulls, or spotting five or more dead birds in the same location, to the DAERA helpline on 0300 200 7840.