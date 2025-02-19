Omagh inquiry: Survivors say Real IRA bombing turned town into a ‘war zone’

The Omagh Bombing Inquiry is taking place at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh

The centre of Omagh was turned into a “war zone” after a Real IRA bomb exploded in 1998, survivors have told a public inquiry.

One woman injured in the blast described how a large piece of the car in which the explosive device had been hidden ended up embedded in her leg.

The Omagh Bombing Inquiry heard statements on Wednesday from several of those impacted by the attack on the final day of commemorative hearings at the Strule Arts Centre in the Co Tyrone town.

Victims of the Omagh bombing on August 15, 1998 (Family handout) (Family Handout/PA)

Anne Cullen was a taxi driver in the town on the day of the bombing. Her statement said she was trained in first aid so went to the scene of the explosion to see if she could help the injured.

She said: “I met two people. One had glass in her head. The other person and I bandaged the head of the injured person.

“Then we put her on the Ulsterbus. The blood was running out of the bus and down the street.”

She added: “I saw a lady lying and she looked like she was sleeping, but I realised she was dead. As she lay there, she looked like a princess.

“I also saw an older man who had died and his face was covered in injuries.”

The Real IRA bombing devastated the centre of Omagh in 1998 (Paul McErlane/PA)

Ms Cullen said she placed fire extinguishers next to dead bodies on the street so they could be more easily identified.

She said: “I saw some police officers who had large cuts on their backs, so I used some children’s nappies that were laying on the ground to press against them to stop the bleeding.”

Her statement concluded: “Omagh was like a war zone that day and I will never forget it.”

Mary McGovern now lives in Australia, but had been working in a bakery in Omagh on the day of the bombing.

She was evacuated from the shop following during the bomb alert and ended up close to where the explosive device had been left in Market Street.

Her statement said: “In the midst of talking I remember like a ferocious gust of wind, this unmerciful noise.

“I felt like I lifted off the ground, then I was lifted off the ground, and then there was a silence.”

Ms McGovern suffered a leg injury was taken to hospital in Enniskillen.

She said: “The doctor looked at me. Concern was growing about the length of time the lump of metal was in my leg.

“They said that normally this would be a major issue, surgery would be needed, but with all the other injuries it had to be dealt with quickly.

“So they wanted to remove the metal as quickly as possible.

“They gave me some relief and they pulled the metal out of my leg. It was an awful feeling of someone’s hand inside my leg.

“They got it out, a piece of scrunched up metal. It was the size of a fist which was most likely a piece of the car that had blown up.”

She added: “These bits of metal continued crawling out of my skin for 20 years. It is amazing how they sit under the skin and over time, make it to the surface.”

Ms McGovern said in the days after the bombing, there were visits to the hospital from Prince Charles, Northern Ireland Secretary Mo Mowlam and RUC chief constable Ronnie Flanagan.

She said: “They came and passed their condolences about the incident and wished us well in our recovery.

“I always remembered when saying, and I held on to it for a few years, they all said these people responsible would be found and held accountable.

“This has never happened.”

Helen Kerr had brought her 15-year-old daughter into Omagh to buy her school uniform on the day of the bombing, the inquiry heard.

Her statement said they were in a coffee shop when the explosion occurred outside.

She said: “The noise from the bomb was tremendous but the screaming outside was much worse.

“We made our way outside and were horrified by the sight.

“People running, screaming and looking for their friends.

“Bodies, and the injured, were lying on the street.

“The sights and sounds still remain with me today.”

She added: “Although it seems so long ago, to me, it is as if it happened recently.”