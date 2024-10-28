Surgeon warns firework injuries can lead to ‘lifetime of problems’

A moment’s carelessness with fireworks can lead to a “lifetime of problems” one of the north’s top plastic surgeon’s has warned ahead of Halloween.

Mr Alastair Brown, consultant plastic surgeon at the Ulster Hospital, said he sees injuries related to fireworks each year around the Halloween period, and many are “life-changing” for victims.

He has urged people to be aware of the dangers of handling fireworks, including sparklers, and has stressed that they should never be treated as “toys”.

“They can look fancy with their packaging, but they are dangerous explosives and should be handled as such,” he said.

“Even sparklers can cause significant injuries – they burn at very high temperatures. Clothes can catch fire leading to severe burns.”

Mr Brown has worked at the Ulster Hospital’s plastic surgery unit for over 10 years, and said the majority of firework injuries are to the hands and face.

A firework hand injury treated by Mr Brown at the Ulster Hospital.

His warnings come after a 12-year-old west Belfast boy was struck in the face with a firework earlier this month, leaving him requiring an emergency operation around his eye.

“Each year the people we see presenting have injuries that are life changing,” he said.

“Firework injuries can cause severe scarring to areas such as the face or damage to the hands that affect how you work, socialise and live. Patients may need years of surgeries and treatment and often this can only partly correct the damage that has been caused. In the most extreme circumstances, injuries can be life threatening and can even lead to blindness.”

Mr Brown said anyone using fireworks should “treat them with the utmost of respect”.

“The majority of injuries caused by fireworks that we see are preventable and are caused by careless or inappropriate use,” he added.

“Never let your guard down when using fireworks – follow the instructions and the fireworks code. A moment’s carelessness can cause a lifetime of problems for you or for someone else.”