Support scheme approved for Sandy Row traders affected by Boyne Bridge demolition

The demolishion of the Boyne Bridge in the Sandy Row area. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

A support scheme has been approved to help traders on Sandy Row affected by the Boyne Bridge closure.

The bridge is being dismantled by Translink in order to create a new public square beside Belfast Grand Central Station.

The adjacent Sandy Row area has around 30 businesses beside the now-closed Durham Street.

With reports that the scheme to be run by Belfast City Council will be worth £200,000, a Department for Communities spokesperson said all funding would be subject to a formal application and business case appraisal.

“Revitalisation schemes normally follow on from the delivery of Public Realm Schemes and are a means, for example, to deliver improved building frontages, carry out additional cleansing, promote the area as a shopping destination and can also be used to assist in community-driven efforts to improve and sustain business,” they said.

“In relation to the negative impact being felt by businesses on Sandy Row, the Minister has approved the delivery of a Revitalisation Scheme in the Sandy Row area ahead of the proposed DfC public realm works.”

The development follows councillors backing a DUP motion to establish a task force to support traders.

Meanwhile in Derry, the SDLP’s Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has said traders in Foyle Street affected by significant water and sewage works that started in August also deserve support.

“Traders on Foyle Street have been subjected to a serious and sustained reduction in footfall since the water and sewage works began last summer,” he said.

“The works are expected to continue until August this year, meaning that local businesses will have endured a full year of disruption at least.

Given that the Communities Minister (Gordon Lyons) has now agreed a £200,000 revitalisation scheme for businesses in Sandy Row in Belfast affected by infrastructure upgrades, it is important that traders in Derry are treated equally."

He has now written to the minister, requesting formal consideration of support for Foyle traders.

“Some of these businesses have reported a 40% reduction in footfall on critical weekend trading days. And while they accept that these works are necessary, they deserve support from the Executive in line with schemes being implemented elsewhere.”