Study finds over 70% of men who suffered intimate partner violence considered suicide

Men who experience intimate partner violence (IPV) can often feel unable to reach out for help. PICTURE: QUB

Seven in 10 men who were the victims of domestic violence considered taking their own lives.

A new survey published today examined Intimate Partner Violence (IPV).

The research from Queen’s University Belfast was published on International Men’s Day (Tuesday) and called “a significant public health issue” in Northern Ireland which required immediate attention.

Although the vast majority of domestic abusers are consistently men, the issue of abuse against male victims is also greatly under reported.

Over 60% of victims interviewed by researchers reported mood disorders and emotional conditions, with over 70% saying they had considered suicide.

A total of 115 participants provided their data via an online survey, with 10 men also agreeing to be interviewed.

With an average age of 45, the participants were more likely to be white (93%), heterosexual (87.8%) and single (73.2%)

Psychological aggression (78%), coercive control (68.5%), and physical assault (49.8%) were the most common experiences, with most taking place over several years.

Over half (51.2%) did not disclose their abuse to the authorities.

The multiple types of abuse men experienced included; False allegations, emotional and physical abuse, manipulation of others against them, being monitored or controlled, forced social isolation, manipulation of their children against them, institutional abuse (use of the police, courts and civil systems), financial abuse and sexual abuse/reproductive coercion.

A key theme of the research was the social stigma around coming forward for men, with 50% of respondents saying they had never disclosed their abuse before.

One participant said he didn’t feel he would be believed he was a victim of IPV as his partner was smaller than him.

“She was quite a petite lady and quite short, quite slim. I’m almost 6 foot, you know, I work out. Quite physically fit, I look quite imposing, big beard and so on,” he said.

“So, I think for me it was, it was quite difficult to try and rationalise that’s what that was, given sort of the physical disparities between us.”

The Commissioner Designate for Victims of Crime, Geraldine Hanna. (Jonathan Ryder - Portrait & Head/Jonathan Ryder - Portrait & Head)

The research was carried out at the request of the Commissioner Designate for Victims of Crime, Geraldine Hanna, who called the findings “deeply concerning.”

“They reveal the traumatic impact of IPV and abuse on male victims, and underscore the need for policies and processes that address the unique needs of men and boys and highlights potential gaps in service provision, particularly in rural areas,” she said.

Justice Minister Naomi Long.

Justice minister Naomi Long commented: “Traditional views of masculinity can make it difficult for men to report abuse, leaving them vulnerable to ongoing physical, emotional, and psychological harm.

“I hope that studies, such as this one, will contribute to better mental health services, crisis intervention strategies, and support networks for male victims.”

The health minister Mike Nesbitt said the research would help to tailor services to support male victims.

“We must listen to their voices, understand their challenges, and work collaboratively to create an environment where they feel safe and supported,” he said.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt.

Principal Investigator Professor Cherie Armour led the research.

She said there was a critical lack of understanding about the prevalence and health impacts of IPV against men and boys, which in turn affected the policies and evidence-based practices needed to support them.

Focusing specifically on Northern Ireland, she said those in need “are often not believed, stigmatised, and unsupported.”

“No individual, regardless of their gender, should experience abuse, and we must do better to minimise risk and increase support where and when we can.”

Professor Cherie Armour from Queen's University Belfast. PICTURE: AARON MCCRACKEN/HARRISONS

The full report is available to read at www.cvocni.org.

Help is also available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for those struggling with their mental health.

Advice is available at www.mindingyourhead.info, while Lifeline operates a free 24-hour crisis response helpline (0808 808 8000) and Samaritans provide emotional support for anyone in emotional distress or at risk of suicide throughout the UK and Ireland on 116 123 or online at www.samaritans.org.