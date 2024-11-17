Students arrested during Clinton Queen’s visit lodge complaint with Police Ombudsman

An image of Hillary Clinton at a protest outside Queen’s University Belfast last week

Three students arrested during a pro-Palestine protest at Queen’s University during a visit by former US first lady Hillary Clinton have lodged a complaint with the Police Ombudsman.

The trio were among four people detained during a confrontation as the former US presidential candidate addressed an event at the university where she is chancellor.

Dozens of students gathered outside the main university last Thursday while some displayed a large image of Mrs Clinton with blood on her hands.

Lawyers for the students say police moved in when an attempt was made to unfurl a large Palestinian flag in the grounds of the university.

Three people, aged 18, 20 and 21 years old, have been charged with resisting police.

The 18-year-old was also charged with obstructing police and the 21-year-old with obstructing police and assault on police.

They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on December 12.

A fourth man, aged 57, was released.

Solicitor Darragh Mackin

In a letter to the ombudsman, solicitor Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law, said his clients entered an area that was not cordoned off by police with the intention of unfurling a Palestinian flag.

Mr Mackin said two of his clients were “singled out and apprehended...down to the fact they bore, and attempted to unveil, a Palestinian flag”.

The lawyer, who has acted for Black Lives Matters protesters, was critical of the arrests and “the actions by the PSNI officers both on media and social media footage”.

A spokeswoman for the Police Ombudsman said: “We have received a complaint about the actions of police officers during a protest outside Queen’s University (on Thursday).

“The complaint is currently being considered.”

A spokeswoman for the PSNI said: “As this matter is now subject to an investigation by the Office of the Police Ombudsman it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”

Police previously said “the right to protest, freedom of speech and assembly are fundamental human rights”.

“They are protected in law and allow individuals to engage in peaceful protest, balanced against the rights and protection of others,” she said.

“What was experienced (on Thursday) cannot be described as peaceful in nature.”