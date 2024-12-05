Storm Darragh to hit Northern Ireland with ‘potentially damaging’ winds and heavy rain

Storm Darragh could bring 80mph winds along the coast.

Storm Darragh is set to bring ‘potentially damaging’ winds to Northern Ireland as it makes its way eastward on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning from 3am until 9pm on Saturday, with gusts of up to 70mph expected inland and wind speeds as high as 80mph along the coast.

Winds from Storm Darragh are expected to start impacting Northern Ireland from 3pm on Friday, with a yellow wind warning in place until 6am on Sunday.

The latest named storm comes just two weeks after Storm Bert caused major disruption to travel and left homes flooded across the north.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Very strong winds across Northern Ireland associated with #StormDarragh



Saturday 0300 – 2100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/KpFwKTnCaJ — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2024

A yellow warning for wind is also in place ahead of the storm’s arrival from 3pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday.

However, the worst effects are expected to be felt over the weekend.

“A period of very strong northerly or northwesterly winds is likely to develop during Saturday as Storm Darragh moves from west to east,” the Met Office said.

“The strongest winds will ease from the west through the afternoon.”

The Met Office is warning that there is ‘a good chance’ power cuts may occur in addition to some damage to buildings, flying debris and longer journey times.

Yellow warning of rain affecting Northern Ireland https://t.co/fXI7XUPSqR pic.twitter.com/YEfIbkhM5d — Met Office - Northern Ireland (@metofficeNI) December 5, 2024

They also advise that some roads and bridges are likely to close due to falling trees.

A yellow warning for rain is also in place from 3pm on Friday until midday on Saturday, which could lead to ‘some flooding and disruption’.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings,” the Met Office said.

“A period of heavy rain associated with Strom Darragh is likely from late Friday, with the heaviest rain clearing from the west on Saturday morning.”

Between 20 and 30mm of rain is widely expected, with 50 to 60mm potentially impacting some areas.

#StormDarragh - extremely windy or stormy for a time with heavy rain🌬️🌧️☔️



Stay up to date on weather forecast & warnings for your region ⬇️

ℹ️https://t.co/sFyGizB5AS

ℹ️https://t.co/w5QtJ1UyEP pic.twitter.com/dYj8B6pgFM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 5, 2024

In the Republic, Met Éireann has issued an orange wind alert along the west coast from 10pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday, while a yellow warning is in place for the whole country from 3pm on Friday until 3pm on Saturday.

A yellow warning for rain will also be in place for counties Clare, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath from 10am on Friday until 10am on Saturday.