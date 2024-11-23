Storm Bert: Strong winds and rain causing major disruption and road closures across Northern Ireland

The arrival of Storm Bert has brought disruption across the north, bringing trees down and causing flooding, which has resulted in a number of road closures.

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for wind in place from 5am until 7pm on Saturday, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 70mph in places, while an overnight warning for snow and rain will remain until 11am.

Police are urging road users to take care, with specific warnings in place for a number of roads.

“There is a fallen tree on the Belfast Road, and there is also a report of a fallen tree on the Springvale Road, between Ballyhalbert and Ballywalter, at its junction with the Inishargie Road. Both lanes are currently blocked as a result of this,” a police spokesperson said.

As #StormBert moves across the Province. Wind and rain is starting to cause issues with fallen trees and flooding.

Also, on the higher and exposed ground the rain is still turning to snow. Reports of very difficult driving conditions. (06:52) — Trafficwatch NI (@TrafficwatchNI) November 23, 2024

Fallen trees are also obstructing the the Dergbrough Road in Plumbridge, Co Tyrone, while rock falls in Co Antrim are obstructing parts of the Coast Road at Black Arch, Ballygally, and The Slips.

In Dungiven, a shed roof has been reported to have been blown onto the the Ballyquinn Road, according to police.

Meanwhile, flooding on the Hillhall Road, Lisburn, has led to its closure at junctions with the Pinehill Road and Ballylesson Road, in both directions.

“Road users are also advised to approach the junction at Hospital Road near Hydebank, Castlereagh, with caution due to high water levels,” a police spokesperson said.

The Broadway Roundabout in Belfast on the Royal Hospital side has been closed due to flooding, while bad flooding has also been reported on the Ravenhill Road near Martyrs Memorial Church.

❗ #ENT #TRAIN Due to flooding between #Newry and #Portadown & #Belfast and #Antrim, these lines are now closed. Train services through these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes.



Rail tickets can be used on bus services on these routes. — Translink (@Translink_NI) November 23, 2024

In Co Tyrone, flooding is impacting the A5 in a number of areas, including outside Newtownstewart near the Mellon Country Inn and at Crawford’s Bridge, while the Drumlegagh Road heading into Omagh is also flooded.

Flooding is also disrupting train services, with a number of line closures announced by Translink.

In a statement on X, they said: “Due to flooding between Newry and Portadown & Belfast and Antrim, these lines are now closed. Train services through these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes. Rail tickets can be used on bus services on these routes.”

Snow continues to affect higher ground throughout Saturday morning - the Coleraine Mountain Road is ‘passable with care’ after reopening, according to TrafficWatchNI.

A gritter was stuck in the area earlier on Saturday morning.

⚠️Storm Bert⬇️

Very wet & windy this morning with widespread rain & flooding in places as warnings still in place🌧️🌬️



Showery rain will move in from the W this afternoon, heavy at times with hail & thunder possible☔️



Very strong & gusty southerly winds will ease for a time pic.twitter.com/aCIWHlhIDZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 23, 2024

Snow is also still impacting driving conditions on the Windyhill Road in Limavady, the Glenpark Road, Omagh, and the Glenshane Pass.

In the Republic, Storm Bert has left more than 60,000 homes without power, according to the Electricity Supply Board (ESB).

Met Éireann has put red warnings in place for counties Galway and Cork until midday, while amber warnings are in place for Waterford, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim.

Major flooding has been reported on Bridge Street in Killybegs, Co Donegal, with flooding also reported in Galway.

Most weather alerts will be lifted by the afternoon, however a yellow warning for wind will remain in place for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow until 2am on Sunday.