Storm Bert: Northern Ireland to be hit by snow, rain and wind over the weekend

The Met Office has warned that gusts of over 70mph could impact exposed coastal areas, bringing spray and large waves. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Storm Bert is set to hit the north over the weekend, bringing with it strong winds and rain to follow on from this week’s snow and ice.

The Met Office has issued two additional weather warnings for Friday and Saturday following an earlier yellow alert for snow and icy conditions for today into tomorrow.

A yellow warning is in place for rain and snow overnight on Friday into Saturday with an additional yellow alert for strong winds throughout Saturday as Storm Bert arrives.

Rain and snow warning

The rain and snow warning will last from overnight on Friday into Saturday (November 23), from midnight until 11am in the morning.

The Met Office is warning that spray and flooding on roads are likely to make journey times longer.

There could also be a risk of some homes and businesses flooding as well as power cuts.

“Outbreaks of rain on Friday night and into Saturday morning may be preceded by a spell of snow for a time, especially on high ground in northern and western areas,” the Met Office said.

Snowfall will be more likely on higher ground and any snow which gathers in lower-lying areas will likely be “small and fairly short-lived”.

The snow is expected to revert to rain on Saturday morning, with about 20-30mm of rain likely across the north and potentially 40-60mm on higher ground.

“This, in conjunction with a rapid thaw of any lying snow, may cause some surface water and river flooding,” they added.

Wind warning

Storm Bert is expected to bring strong winds across the north, with a wind warning in place from 5am until 7pm on Saturday.

Peak gusts of 50-60mph are anticipated, with wind speeds potentially reaching 70mph or higher in some areas along the north coast.

Some of these areas could be affected by spray and large waves, while Met Office is warning to expect delays to road, rail air and ferry travel.

Short-term power loss could also affect some homes.