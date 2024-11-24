Storm Bert: Communities rally after homes devastated by flooding

Clearing up in Kings Row, Coalisland after homes were flooded. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

People in communities across the north have rallied to support one another despite Storm Bert causing ‘devastating’ flooding to homes over the weekend.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said it responded to more than 500 incidents on Saturday, while the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received 85 calls alone relating to flooding by 1.30pm.

Among some of those communities worst affected were Coalisland in Co Tyrone and Dundonald in Co Down.

Malachy Quinn, SDLP leader on Mid-Ulster Council, commended the efforts of the community in Coalisland in response to the ‘devastating’ flooding.

“The response yesterday was fantastic,” he told the Irish News.

Kings Row resident Martha McCann tried to clean up her kitchen after flooding hit Coalisland on Saturday. PICTURE: MAL McCANN

“You had people on the ground helping out each other, putting out phone calls – residents all over offering food, offering shelter if it was needed.”

Local GAA Clubs and business were among those coming to the aid of people impacted – one local business even offered containers for residents to use for storage.

Despite the resilient community response, Cllr Quinn said it was ‘the worst flooding’ he could recall.

“It’s the worst flooding that I’ve seen in Coalisland for as long as I’ve been elected,” he said.

“The houses on Kings Row that, unfortunately, have been affected all the time by flooding, they’re destroyed.”

Residents of Kings Row in Coalisland who were flooded at the weekend. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

“People have had to seek temporary accommodation; some have had to, unfortunately, go outside Mid-Ulster to find that – some as far as Limavady.”

“It’s just devastating for families,” he added.

Mr Quinn said that residents were ‘frustrated’ that flooding incidents had impacted their homes multiple times over recent years.

He added that long-term solutions were needed to fix the problem, despite being told that resurfacing work a few years back would do so, and added that the emergency flood grants of £1,000 from the Department for Communities weren’t ‘going to come close to sorting out the damage’.

Independent Councillor Dan Kerr also acknowledged the financial impact on residents: “It’ll set them back. Anytime of the year’s bad, but just in particular before Christmas.”

Clearing up in Kings Row, Coalisland after homes were flooded. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

“Some of the houses are housing association but other residents own their houses privately, so it’s going to come at a cost out of their own pocket.”

Cllr Kerr also said that flooding even led to a family having to ‘move a wake to a different location’.

Another resident told him that the flooding was a ‘fast-moving scenario’.

“A resident said that at 8 o’clock that morning everything was good, there was no water. Then within a few hours, there was water in their property.”

Both councillors commended the response from council and the emergency services, as did Pastor Paul Grey from Crosspoint Church in Dundonald, which opened its doors as a shelter for families and as a hub for emergency services on Saturday.

Fire service members in Dundonald on Saturday. PICTURE: Mal McCann

DUP Leader Gavin Robinson thanked the fire service for its assistance in the area in what he described as a ‘hugely distressing’ situation for families on Saturday.

Flooding in parts of Dundonald impacted around 20 families, with some trapped in their homes by rising water.

Pastor Grey handed over the usage of the hall for emergency services in the event they would need it overnight.

“It wasn’t needed in the end. They were very resourceful,” he said.

“Everyone was rehomed by about 5 – they all got accommodation by then,” he said.

Some families were able to stay with local relatives while others, such as an Iranian family who are members of the church, were supported until they were found somewhere to stay.

“The community just rallied round.”

“People in Dundonald are just like that; they’re very, very helpful and committed to their community.”

The mood today, he said, is a bit brighter as council clean-ups continue.

“It’s a different day; the sun is shining and the sky is blue.”

“Thankfully nobody was hurt.”