Storm Ashley: What you need to know as Northern Ireland braces for 70mph winds

A man struggles with his umbrella during the windy conditions in Belfast on Tuesday. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Our first named storm of the season is set to rapidly intensify this weekend with strong winds leading to possible disruption of Northern Ireland.

Storm Ashely could bring gusts of up to 70mph along coastal areas.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong winds on Sunday which could bring down trees, branches or power lines.

The yellow warning comes into place at 3am on Sunday and will last until 12pm on Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is a yellow weather warning?

The Met Office issues weather warnings when severe weather has the potential to bring impacts to the UK.

These warnings are given a colour - yellow, amber or red - depending on a combination of both the impact the weather may have and the likelihood of those impacts occurring.

Yellow warnings represent a range of impact levels and likelihoods. This means it is important to read each warning to know what level of impact you can expect for your chosen warning area – and how likely those impacts are to occur.

These impacts can include damage to property, travel delays and cancellations, loss of water supplies, power cuts and, in the most severe cases, bring a danger to life.

On Sunday gusts of up to 60mph are possible in some inland areas, and perhaps up to 70mph along exposed costal hills.

People are being urged to prepare their properties by checking for loose items outside the home and plan how they could be secured in high winds.

You should also be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England and northwest Wales



Sunday 0300 – Monday 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yRlaLP7leM — Met Office (@metoffice) October 16, 2024

What is the advice for driving safely in strong winds?

Windy weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous.

Before a journey the Met Office advises motorists to:

Plan your route, check for delays and road closures

Listen out for travel updates on your car radio/sat nav

If you don’t have essentials in your car then pack for the worst (warm clothing, food, drink, blanket, torch)

Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack

Drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts

Be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads

Be cautious overtaking high sided vehicles/caravans

Make sure you hold the steering wheel firmly

Give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual

The public are also reminded of potential delays on the roads and to rail, air and ferry service.

What to do if I am by the coast?

The forecaster said there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

If you live or work on the coast take extra care during windy and stormy weather.

Keep yourself and others safe by following these simple steps:

Check the forecasts and tides in your local area.

Beware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea

Take care if walking near cliffs – know your route and keep dogs on a lead

In an emergency 999 (UK) or 112 (Ireland) and ask for the Coastguard

Spring tides, which are expected on Monday, could bring further disruption along the coastline.

What if I’m inland?

The Met Office warns that being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury.

People are advised to stay indoors as much as possible during the weather warning on Sunday.

If you do go out, you are advised to try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees.

The Met Office said there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Why do we name storms?

Storms are given names to make them easier to track for the public’s information, for example in news reports, weather forecasts and social media.

In the UK a storm will be named when it has the potential to cause disruption or damage which could result in an amber or red weather warning.

Each year a list of names compiled by the UK Met Office, Met Éireann and KNMI (The Dutch National Weather Service) is announced.

The list runs from early September to late August the following year and previously storms had alternated between male and female names.