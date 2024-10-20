Storm Ashley impacting travel as Belfast flights cancelled

Many flights to and from Britain cancelled due to the approach of Storm Ashley (Alamy/PA)

Storm Ashley is impacting air travel to and from Belfast City Airport on Sunday morning.

As of 9am, all Aer Lingus flights from Britain have been cancelled until the scheduled arrival of a flight from Birmingham at 1pm this afternoon.

More: How long will Storm Ashley last? Full weather warning and how it will affect Northern Ireland

The early morning Aer Lingus flights from Belfast City Airport to Exeter and East Midlands were also cancelled.

The 10.10am British Airways flight from Heathrow Airport has also been cancelled.

Belfast City Airport flight updates are available here.

Flights to and from Belfast International Airport appear to be operating as normal.

Belfast International Airport flight updates are available here.

City of Derry Airport flight updates are available here.

There is a yellow weather warning in place with Storm Ashley expected to hit the north on Sunday night.

Meteorologists are warning the storm will bring winds of up to 80mph.

Temporary flood defences have been erected along parts of Belfast’s River Lagan in Belfast.

Several local councils have confirmed that they have closed all public parks, pitches and play parks due to strong winds.

The Department for Infrastructure and other emergency response and public sector organisations met throughout the weekend to prepare for the storm.

The Met Office has said that “some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen” and that there is a risk of power cuts which could affect mobile phone coverage. Road, rail, air and ferry services may also be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.