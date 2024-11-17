Northern Ireland

St Patrick’s statue illuminated in red for ‘Week of Witness’

Illumination highlights persecution of religious minorities

Bishop of Down and Connor, the Very Reverend Alan McGuckian, at the illumination in red of the world's tallest statue of St Patrick last night. Bishop McGuckian gave permission for the Saul monument at Slieve Patrick, County Down, Ireland to be lit red, the colour of martyrdom, for the first time in solidarity with persecuted Christians. Cathedrals, Churches and landmarks such as the Colosseum in Rome are lit red at the invitation of the charity, Aid to a Church in Need, which organises an annual Week of Witness particularly on Red Wednesday (November 20). Saul Monument, which rises to 47 feet, was built in the 1930s to mark the 1500th anniversary of St Patrick's arrival in the area to begin his Christian mission in Ireland in 432AD.After visiting the monument, Bishop McGuckian told parishioners at the vigil mass at St Patrick's, Saul: " Remember to pray for our brothers and sisters all over the world who at this very moment, this very day, are being persecuted for boasting that ‘Jesus Christ is Lord’ PICTURE BILL SMYTH
Bishop of Down and Connor Alan McGuckian at the statue of St Patrick near Saul, Co Down. PICTURE: BILL SMYTH
By Paul Ainsworth

The statue of Ireland’s patron saint atop Slieve Patrick in Co Down has been illuminated in red in support of persecuted religious minorities across the globe.

The monument is described as the world’s tallest statue of St Patrick, standing at 47 feet.

It is the site of an annual pilgrimage in honour of St Patrick each June, marking the anniversary of the statue’s unveiling in 1938.

It overlooks Saul, which is believed to be the location of St Patrick’s first Christian church in Ireland, founded almost 1,600 years ago.

The statue was illuminated in red on Sunday following a vigil mass at the nearby St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church.

It will remain illuminated throughout the ‘Week of Witness’, which is marked by Catholic charity, Aid to a Church in Need.

Locations around the world including churches, cathedrals and other landmarks will also be illuminated as part of the week to highlight religious persecution.

The statue will remain illuminated in red to mark 'Week of Witness'. PICTURE: BILL SMYTH

Bishop of Down and Connor Alan McGuckian attended the illumination ceremony in red robes.

“Some people think there could be 250 Christians suffering violence even unto death every single day,” he said.

“There are 50 countries in the world where Christians are regularly persecuted and dying often.

“So this week you will look up at the mountain and you will see it at night all in red.”