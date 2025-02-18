‘Somebody has to know something’, says brother of missing Larne man Gary Patterson

Gary Patterson, who has been missing for four months.

The brother of a Larne man who has been missing since October has said that someone ‘has to know something’ about his disappearance, as searches continue four months on from the last known sighting.

Gary Patterson (45) was last seen on October 12, when CCTV footage captured him withdrawing £100 from an ATM near the town centre.

His family, who have described him as ‘vulnerable’, have been looking for him since, including through self-funded underwater search efforts.

Gary’s brother, Simon Patterson, said that they need to know what has happened.

Searches take place for missing man Gary Patterson in Larne on Sunday. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

“It’s the not knowing. We are in the mind that it could be bad, but whether it be good or bad, we just need to know,” he told BBC Good Morning Ulster.

“In his apartment, it’s quite clear that he hadn’t packed or intended to go anywhere. He left cash, he left his bags, all his clothes [were] there.

“The way he left was the way he was seen on the CCTV, just dressed to go out for a walk or to go to the shop.

“Gary never took drink or drugs; he was just a quiet, vulnerable person that kept himself to himself, no harm to anybody, but something’s happened to him and somebody has to know something.”

Mr Patterson said that his brother’s disappearance was flagged when he missed an appointment with Specsavers.

A poster issued by Gary's family (Facebook/LETS FIND GARY)

He said Gary was good at “keeping routine appointments” and the store became concerned when he did not show up.

“They alerted the police and the police alerted me.”

“Gary’s very much a loner; he kept himself to himself. It was more acquaintances he had from people he would pass in day-to-day routine activity of his own.

“Gary liked to be back in his apartment for 4 o’clock in the day – that was his daily routine,” he said.

This consisted of buy DVDs in town, shopping in Iceland and going for walks in the morning.

Police issued this photograph of Gary Patterson captured just before he was last seen in Larne

Four months on from the disappearance, Mr Patterson said that “there is absolutely no evidence at all to say he has left Larne” and that there “doesn’t seem to be any outside interference” regarding his brother’s flat.

“We can never rule out that Gary could be out there somewhere, but Gary never used the internet, he never used his phone at all, you could send him text messages or make phone calls to him and he just would not reply at all.”

He urged his brother to get someone to contact the family or police to alert him of his wellbeing.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support the searches for Gary, while police have issued several appeals.

When last seen, he was described as having dark hair with a thick moustache and was wearing “a distinctive yellow and black check patterned coat with dark blue jeans, hiking/walking boots and a black beanie hat”.

Anyone with information is asked to police on 101, quoting reference 530 of 20/12/24.